Iran attack on Israel: Joe Biden orders US military to intercept missiles; world leaders deem actions ’unacceptable’

President Biden has directed the US military to assist Israel against Iranian threats and intercept missiles targeting the country. World leaders are urging de-escalation as Iran's missile attacks on Israel intensify, prompting global condemnation and calls for a ceasefire

Livemint
Published2 Oct 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Iran attack on Israel: President Joe Biden has instructed the US military to assist in Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and to intercept any missiles aimed at Israel.
Iran attack on Israel: President Joe Biden has instructed the US military to assist in Israel’s defense against Iranian attacks and to intercept any missiles aimed at Israel.(REUTERS)

In response to threats from Iran, President Joe Biden has instructed the US military to assist in Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and to intercept any missiles aimed at Israel, according to the White House National Security Council.

"The President has directed the US military to support Israel's defense and neutralize missiles targeting the country," the White House stated.

NSC spokesperson Sean Savett added that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are closely monitoring the situation from the White House Situation Room and are receiving regular updates.

 

Also Read | Oil shoots 3% over Iran’s missile attack on Israel; Brent hits $73/bbl

“@POTUS and @VP are keeping an eye on the Iranian attack on Israel from the White House Situation Room, receiving constant updates from their national security team. @POTUS has directed the US military to assist in Israel’s defense and shoot down missiles targeting Israel,” Savett shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

 

World leaders have urged Iran and Israel to step back

Tehran stated that its recent missile attack was in response to the killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, coinciding with Israel's ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deemed the attack "totally unacceptable."

"I condemn this attack unequivocally," US VP on Iran's attack on Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an end to the "spiral of violence," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demanded that Iran halt its missile strikes, warning it could push the region "further towards the abyss."

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's actions and urged both Hezbollah and Israel to cease hostilities.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed strong condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Israeli security.

 

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also labeled the missile attacks as "unacceptable," calling for cooperation to defuse tensions and prevent escalation into war.

Also Read | Iran fires missiles at Israel in response to Nasrallah’s killing

Australian PM Anthony Albanese tweets, "Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation - Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities."

Also Read | Iran’s Missile Strike Was Yet Another Strategic Blunder

 

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel

Iran fired at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict. As the missiles lit up the night sky, air raid sirens prompted residents to seek shelter.

This was Iran's second direct attack on Israel, following a missile and drone strike in April in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Before this attack, Israel had launched significant strikes against Hezbollah's leadership in Lebanon, vowing to continue until it is safe for residents near the border to return home. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has promised to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, where Hamas, also supported by Iran, is engaged in conflict.

-With agency inputs

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIran attack on Israel: Joe Biden orders US military to intercept missiles; world leaders deem actions ’unacceptable’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.000.00
      Chennai
      77,251.000.00
      Delhi
      77,403.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.