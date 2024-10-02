President Biden has directed the US military to assist Israel against Iranian threats and intercept missiles targeting the country. World leaders are urging de-escalation as Iran's missile attacks on Israel intensify, prompting global condemnation and calls for a ceasefire

In response to threats from Iran, President Joe Biden has instructed the US military to assist in Israel's defense against Iranian attacks and to intercept any missiles aimed at Israel, according to the White House National Security Council.

"The President has directed the US military to support Israel's defense and neutralize missiles targeting the country," the White House stated.

NSC spokesperson Sean Savett added that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are closely monitoring the situation from the White House Situation Room and are receiving regular updates.

“@POTUS and @VP are keeping an eye on the Iranian attack on Israel from the White House Situation Room, receiving constant updates from their national security team. @POTUS has directed the US military to assist in Israel’s defense and shoot down missiles targeting Israel," Savett shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

World leaders have urged Iran and Israel to step back Tehran stated that its recent missile attack was in response to the killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, coinciding with Israel's ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the escalating conflict in the Middle East, urging a ceasefire.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deemed the attack "totally unacceptable."

"I condemn this attack unequivocally," US VP on Iran's attack on Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an end to the "spiral of violence," while German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demanded that Iran halt its missile strikes, warning it could push the region "further towards the abyss."

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's actions and urged both Hezbollah and Israel to cease hostilities.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed strong condemnation of the attack and reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Israeli security.

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also labeled the missile attacks as "unacceptable," calling for cooperation to defuse tensions and prevent escalation into war.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese tweets, "Australia condemns Iran’s missile attack on Israel. This is an extremely dangerous escalation - Australia and the global community have been clear in our calls for de-escalation. Further hostilities put civilians at risk. We are monitoring the situation closely and encourage Australians in Israel to follow the advice of local authorities."

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel Iran fired at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, marking a significant escalation in their ongoing conflict. As the missiles lit up the night sky, air raid sirens prompted residents to seek shelter.

This was Iran's second direct attack on Israel, following a missile and drone strike in April in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Before this attack, Israel had launched significant strikes against Hezbollah's leadership in Lebanon, vowing to continue until it is safe for residents near the border to return home. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has promised to keep firing rockets into Israel until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, where Hamas, also supported by Iran, is engaged in conflict.