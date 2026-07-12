Iran attacks Gulf countries following fresh US strikes; Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and UAE targeted

Iran launched a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting multiple Gulf countries following fresh US strikes, with reports indicating that Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) came under attack.

The strikes marked a sharp escalation in regional tensions, coming hours after the United States carried out military action against Iranian targets.

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Iran's latest offensive reportedly targeted military installations and strategic infrastructure across several Gulf states that host US forces or maintain close security ties with Washington.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted Iran to launch missile and drone attacks against Gulf countries? ⌵ Iran's missile and drone attacks against Gulf countries were a retaliation for recent US military strikes against Iranian targets, which Iran claims violated its sovereignty. 2 How did Gulf countries respond to the attacks from Iran? ⌵ In response to the attacks from Iran, several Gulf countries activated their air defense systems, restricted airspace, and heightened security around critical infrastructure. 3 Why did Iran consider the US strikes a violation of ceasefire agreements? ⌵ Iran viewed the US strikes as a violation of ceasefire agreements because they were carried out after Iran had adhered to its commitments, whereas the US had ended waivers crucial for Iran's oil export. 4 What specific countries in the Gulf were targeted by Iran's military operations? ⌵ The specific Gulf countries targeted by Iran's military operations included Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. 5 How did the US respond to Iran's attacks following the recent escalation? ⌵ The US responded to Iran's attacks by closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a high alert for American forces, indicating preparedness to defend US personnel and facilities.

Air defence systems were activated across the region as missiles and drones were intercepted over multiple countries. Authorities in several Gulf states issued emergency alerts while assessing damage.

Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and UAE reportedly hit According to initial reports, Iran launched attacks targeting:

Jordan

Bahrain

Qatar

Oman

United Arab Emirates

Officials in the affected countries have not yet released a comprehensive assessment of casualties or damage, though emergency response teams were deployed following the attacks.

Iran says retaliation follows US strikes Iran described the operation as retaliation for the latest US military strikes, accusing Washington of violating its sovereignty.

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State media quoted Iranian officials as saying the attacks were intended to send a "clear message" that any military action against Iran would trigger a regional response.

"Any aggression against Iran will be met with a decisive response," Iranian officials were quoted as saying.

Gulf states activate air defences Following the attacks, several Gulf countries activated air defence systems, temporarily restricted airspace and heightened security around critical infrastructure, including airports, military bases and energy facilities.

Residents in parts of the region reported hearing multiple explosions as interceptor missiles engaged incoming projectiles.

US strikes Iran after Strait of Hormuz attack The United States launched a major military offensive against Iran early Sunday after Tehran allegedly attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a fresh escalation in the conflict.

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The latest exchange of attacks has raised fears that efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in the war, which began on February 28, could collapse as violence intensifies around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck around 140 targets across Iran in one of its largest operations since the conflict began.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted:

Missile launch sites

Drone launch facilities

Ammunition depots

Communications infrastructure

Other military installations

The US said the operation followed an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that left the vessel ablaze and forced its crew to abandon ship.

The military said the strikes were intended to weaken Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the operation, writing on X:

"Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay."

US monitoring situation The United States said it was closely monitoring the evolving security situation and coordinating with regional allies.

A US official said American forces remained on high alert and were prepared to defend US personnel and facilities if further attacks occurred.

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