Iran: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s army kills protesters, runs them over; Iranian comedian Max Amini shares disturbing video

Iranian-American comedian Max Amini has shared a disturbing video on Instagram. It shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s violent handling of mass protests across Iran in 2025-2026. Amini’s post follows the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader by US-Israel forces.

According to Max Amini, the suffering of Iranians did not start recently. It has continued for nearly 47 years under what he described as a ‘corrupt regime’. He says the problem goes beyond the violent crackdowns seen in recent protests, where more than 50,000 people were reportedly killed.

According to the standup comedian who recently visited India, Iran has faced decades of economic collapse, and the currency has lost much of its value. Many ordinary citizens now struggle to survive.

Amini, who grew up in Iran, said even young people lived in fear.

“For those of us who grew up there, like me, being a teenager meant living in fear, arrested simply for attending a birthday party and constantly harassed by the morality police,” Max Amini wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

“The truth is, the people of Iran can't even enjoy simple moments, music, dancing, relationships, without fear. Every day, they live without safety, without basic dignity, under a government that crushes every dream,” he added.

The video he shared on Instagram is the one he showed to thousands of people in his audience.

“Freedom feels simple when you’re surrounded by it. But, freedom is not simple everywhere. There’s a country filled with young dreamers, students, artists, daughters and sons, people who love to laugh, just like we do,” says the voice-over.

“When they asked for something simple, a voice, a choice, a future, they were met with force, live ammunition against unarmed young people,” the voice-over continues as the screen shows armed forces attacking protesters.

The video shows armed forces shooting at demonstrators. It also shows Army vans violently running over them. The video shows teenagers who were killed by Khamenei’s army.

“Thousands who never made it home,” says the voice-over as the video shows mourning youngsters and their families.

One clip shows a young woman getting kicked in the face. The audience, attending a comedy show, watches in horror.

Here’s the video. Note: it contains graphic violence. You are likely to find it extremely unsettling.

Social media reaction “This video hit me to the core and I had tears in my eyes when I first watched it during your show at MSG. All of a sudden, there was just a different energy in that stadium with the 20k people there,” wrote a social media user who attended Max Amini’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Another user commented, “I was there when the clip was shown on the screen. I could see how powerful it was, how deeply it moved everyone, and how so many of us Iranians were brought to tears.”

“Such a moving and impactful video! So amazing to see you use your platform to give a voice to Iranian people,” posted another user.