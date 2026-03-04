Iran: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s army kills protesters, runs them over; Iranian comedian Max Amini shares disturbing video

Iranian-American comedian Max Amini has shared a disturbing video on Instagram. It shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s violent handling of mass protests across Iran in 2025-2026. Amini’s post follows the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader by US-Israel forces.

According to Max Amini, the suffering of Iranians did not start recently. It has continued for nearly 47 years under what he described as a ‘corrupt regime’. He says the problem goes beyond the violent crackdowns seen in recent protests, where more than 50,000 people were reportedly killed.

Advertisement

According to the standup comedian who recently visited India, Iran has faced decades of economic collapse, and the currency has lost much of its value. Many ordinary citizens now struggle to survive.

Amini, who grew up in Iran, said even young people lived in fear.

“For those of us who grew up there, like me, being a teenager meant living in fear, arrested simply for attending a birthday party and constantly harassed by the morality police,” Max Amini wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

“The truth is, the people of Iran can't even enjoy simple moments, music, dancing, relationships, without fear. Every day, they live without safety, without basic dignity, under a government that crushes every dream,” he added.

Advertisement

The video he shared on Instagram is the one he showed to thousands of people in his audience.

Also Read | US Iran News LIVE Updates: Tehran braces for crucial Geneva talks

“Freedom feels simple when you’re surrounded by it. But, freedom is not simple everywhere. There’s a country filled with young dreamers, students, artists, daughters and sons, people who love to laugh, just like we do,” says the voice-over.

“When they asked for something simple, a voice, a choice, a future, they were met with force, live ammunition against unarmed young people,” the voice-over continues as the screen shows armed forces attacking protesters.

The video shows armed forces shooting at demonstrators. It also shows Army vans violently running over them. The video shows teenagers who were killed by Khamenei’s army.

“Thousands who never made it home,” says the voice-over as the video shows mourning youngsters and their families.

Advertisement

One clip shows a young woman getting kicked in the face. The audience, attending a comedy show, watches in horror.

Here’s the video. Note: it contains graphic violence. You are likely to find it extremely unsettling.

Social media reaction “This video hit me to the core and I had tears in my eyes when I first watched it during your show at MSG. All of a sudden, there was just a different energy in that stadium with the 20k people there,” wrote a social media user who attended Max Amini’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Advertisement

Another user commented, “I was there when the clip was shown on the screen. I could see how powerful it was, how deeply it moved everyone, and how so many of us Iranians were brought to tears.”

“Such a moving and impactful video! So amazing to see you use your platform to give a voice to Iranian people,” posted another user.

“Made me cry. I loooove my country Freeeee. Our people deserve to be free. They love happiness, dancing, laughing in the free country,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.