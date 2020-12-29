Iran begins first human trial of locally made coronavirus vaccine

The study, a Phase 1 clinical trial, will enroll a total of 56 volunteers to receive two shots of Iran’s vaccine within two weeks, according to Hamed Hosseini, a clinical trial manager, with results to be announced roughly a month after the second shot. Three people received the first injections on Tuesday at a ceremony at a Tehran hotel attended by the country's health minister. Authorities expect to the vaccine to hit the market by late spring 2021.