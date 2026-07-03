Iran begins week-long Ali Khamenei's funeral, but at what cost? Companies 'forced to pay' for food, soup, tea — report

Iran began the week-long funeral ceremony of late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday (July 3). But at what cost?

The country, which is grappling with wartime conditions and inflation, is hosting the grand procession for about seven days.

Authorities reportedly said Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israel strikes on February 28, will be buried on July 9 following five days of ceremonies across Iran and Iraq.

While grief and sorrow gripped the Islamic Republic, a section of people expressed anger over the funeral expenses.

'Forced' to fund Khamenei's funeral Iran's state media claimed that Iranian authorities forced businesses and state employees to fund ceremonies, provide services or attend events before his burial.

A broad campaign was launched to mobilise resources for the funeral. A message sent to Iran International claimed that industrial companies had been instructed to finance roadside service stations for mourners.

"They forced companies in the industrial zone to set up booths and provide soup, tea, juice and dates at their own expense," the person wrote in his message for the Iranian media. "This is a government order for all organisations," he added.

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Another message alleged that companies in Tehran had been compelled to contribute large sums for the funeral.

"The Islamic Republic and the Revolutionary Guards have forced all companies in Tehran to pay for booths and food for the funeral," the message reportedly read.

"More than 1,000 billion rials [over $570,000] has been taken from automobile manufacturers, while workers are struggling to make ends meet," the message added.

People identifying themselves as employees of Iran's Civil Registration Organization also said staff had been offered incentives to attend the ceremonies.

"Today, we were each given 20 kilograms of rice so we would participate in the ceremony," a citizen told Iran International, adding, "But we are going to northern Iran instead [for fun]."

The reported pressure came as the average monthly income is around $150, according to independent estimates, well below a poverty line estimated at roughly $350 for a family, leaving many households struggling to meet basic needs.

Ian has announced funeral processions beginning in Tehran before continuing through Qom, Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala ahead of Khamenei's burial in Mashhad on July 9.

Khamenei's coffin was unveiled late on Thursday to a throng of sobbing supporters, swaying and beating their heads in time to a sung lament as flowers were thrown from the bier into the crowd.

On Friday, the coffin — and those of family members killed with him — was laid in state in the great prayer hall built to honour his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.