More than 100 people were killed and nearly 150 others injured on Wednesday after twin blasts rocked Kerman on Wednesday. The incident — dubbed a “terroristic" attack took place during a ceremony honouring slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The former head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force had been killed in a January 2020 US drone strike — a move that Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge. The development also comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The blasts struck an event marking the the fourth anniversary Soleimani's death near his grave site in Kernan. Footage shared by the Iranian state media suggests that the second blast occurred some 15 minutes after the initial explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack thus far.

“Two explosive devices planted along the road leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Cemetery were detonated remotely by terrorists," Reuters quoted an official as telling the state news agency IRNA.

The assassination of Qassem Soleimani had left the US and Iran on the brink of a full-blown conflict in 2020. Tehran had retaliated by attacking two Iraq military bases that housed US troops and repeatedly vowed to avenge the top military officer. Soleimani is still hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran’s theocracy and considered the architect of the country's regional military activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

