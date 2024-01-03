Iran blast: At least 100 killed in terrorist attack amid ceremony honoring slain general – Who is Qassem Soleimani?
The blasts occurred during an event marking the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death near his grave site in Kernan.
More than 100 people were killed and nearly 150 others injured on Wednesday after twin blasts rocked Kerman on Wednesday. The incident — dubbed a “terroristic" attack took place during a ceremony honouring slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The former head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force had been killed in a January 2020 US drone strike — a move that Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge. The development also comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.