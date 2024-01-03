Two blasts minutes apart rocked Iran's Kerman on Wednesday. Several visuals of the blast, that targeted a commemoration for General Qassem Soleimani, circulated on social media. In the videos, thousands of people could be seen running pillar to post and panicking, while some laid on the streets in a pool of blood. At least 103 people were killed and 141 others were injured in the twin explosion, as per Iran's state media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user shared a video claiming that it showed "first scenes from Iran following mysterious explosions near Qassem Soleimani's grave, on the occasion of the anniversary of his assassination".

Sirens of ambulances roared across the streets as authorities rushed to the area where the blast happened. Several other video post by a social media users on X showed a man and a woman weeping as a loud noise and sirens could be heard in the background. People could be heard screaming in state TV footage.

Iran blasts: All about twin explosion Iran said at least 73 people were killed and over 170 others were injured as the blast occured in in Kerman, about 820 kilometers (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran. No group immediately claimed responsibility for what Iranian state media called a “terroristic" attack.

According to the Associated Press, footage from the spot suggested that the second blast occurred some 15 minutes after the first. A delayed second explosion is often used by militants to target emergency personnel responding to the scene and inflict more casualties, the report added.

Kerman’s deputy governor, Rahman Jalali called the attack “terroristic". Iran has multiple foes who could be behind the assault, including exile groups, militant organizations and state actors. Iran has supported Hamas as well as the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

