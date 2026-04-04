Iran brings down US jets: Two pilots rescued, another missing, search underway — 10 updates

In a major escalation of the nearly five-week-long conflict, Iran on Friday shot down two US military planes in separate attacks. Two American service member has been rescued, while at least one other is still missing.
The incidents mark the first confirmed losses of US aircraft being brought down since the fighting began. The development comes just two days after President Donald Trump, in a national address, declared that the US has “beaten and completely decimated Iran” and was “going to finish the job, and we’re going to finish it very fast.”
More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began on 28 February with US and Israeli strikes. In a review released Friday, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a US-based group, said it found that civilian casualties were clustered around strikes on security and state-linked sites “rather than indiscriminate bombardment” of urban areas.
More than two dozen people have died in Gulf states and the occupied West Bank, 19 have been reported dead in Israel and 13 US service members have been killed.
(With inputs from agencies)
Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer at Livemint with 12 years of experience. She takes a keen interest in all things news. Before joining LiveMint, Sanchari worked with BloombergQuint, Outlook Money, Times of India & DNA. Off duty, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast at heart and alternates between tennis, football, and cricket.