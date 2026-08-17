‘Iran cannot have…’: Trump reiterates ‘number one goal’ for US; oil rises as war talks stall

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, as diplomatic efforts to end the Middle East conflict showed little sign of progress and crude oil prices rose amid growing uncertainty over regional supply routes.

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“The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon.” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

The renewed warning came as Iran signalled that it had yet to decide whether to resume negotiations with the US.

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Oil prices rise as Iran-US talks remain stalled Brent crude futures climbed 92 cents, or 1.04%, to $89.44 a barrel by 1002 GMT, after touching a session high of $89.68. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 55 cents, or 0.67%, to $82.95 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had advanced more than 5% last week after attacks on tankers operated by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz and an attack on a Saudi Aramco refinery.

Iran says Islamabad MoU talks deadline no longer relevant Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the Islamabad agreement did not establish a 60-day deadline. According to Baghaei, negotiations covering issues including Iran's nuclear programme were intended to take place over a 60-day period.

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He said those talks did not begin because of what Iran described as a “blatant and extensive violation” by the US. As a result, Baghaei said, the 60-day period was no longer relevant.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also said over the weekend that Tehran had not decided whether to resume talks with Washington.

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At the same time, Baghaei said discussions with Oman were continuing, although the process was taking longer because of the complexity of the issues involved, the participation of multiple parties and what he described as efforts by some countries to undermine the talks.

Strait of Hormuz shipping slows after tanker attacks The diplomatic deadlock has coincided with a slowdown in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important routes for energy supplies.

Kpler shipping data showed that only five commodity vessels passed through the strait on Saturday, while none were recorded on Sunday. That compared with 31 vessels during the previous weekend.

The slowdown followed attacks on tankers in the region and has added to concerns about the security of maritime traffic.

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Iran links Hormuz reopening to US commitments Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has also tied the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to US commitments under the Islamabad memorandum.

Yadollah Javani, the political deputy of the IRGC, said: “The Strait of Hormuz will reopen once the United States fulfills its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum.”

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Trump, meanwhile, has urged Americans to accept somewhat higher petrol prices while the conflict continues. With negotiations at an apparent standstill and maritime traffic through Hormuz restricted, energy markets remain sensitive to any further escalation or signs of progress in diplomacy.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home ‘Iran cannot have…’: Trump reiterates ‘number one goal’ for US; oil rises as war talks stall