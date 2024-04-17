Israel-Iran war news: Tehran celebrates ‘success’ of operation Honest Promise | 10 points
Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel in retaliation to an attack on Iran's consulate. Iran celebrated the operation 'Honest Promise' with a military parade. Israel claimed to have thwarted every attack. UK PM Rishi Sunak and European nations also stopped Iranian missiles and drones.
Iran-Israel Attack: Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel throughout the weekend, in retaliation to the Netanyahu regime's attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi celebrated what they claimed as a successful operation ‘Honest Promise’ with an annual military parade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Israel also hailed the work of its Iran Dome. Netanyahu's government claimed they had thwarted every drone, missile that Iran launched.