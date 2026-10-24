Iran claims control of Strait of Hormuz, says 2 oil tankers hit mines, warns US warships against Persian Gulf entry

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has asserted that Tehran retains full control over the Strait of Hormuz and accused two oil supertankers carrying more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil combined of striking naval mines while attempting to use what it described as an unauthorised route through the strategic waterway, ANI reported.

The claims come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, with US officials discussing the possibility of military action against Iran even as diplomatic efforts continue.

The IRGC said maritime security was being maintained under Iranian regulations. Its navy alleged that the two supertankers attempted to navigate a southern route that had not been authorised by Iranian authorities.

According to a statement from the IRGC Navy's Public Relations Office, reported by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), explosions and fires in the vessels' engine rooms disabled the tankers and forced their crews to abandon ship.

Iran warns US military vessels against entering Persian Gulf Iran has also warned that it would not permit US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf, rejecting Washington's assertions that Iranian military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of the general staff of Iran's armed forces, said Iranian forces had rendered the US Navy ineffective in the region, according to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV.

"The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves," Abdollahi said, adding that Iran would not allow US military vessels to enter the Gulf.

He also challenged US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that Iran's nuclear facilities had been destroyed, questioning why Washington continued to raise concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme if the facilities had already been eliminated.

Abdollahi accused the US president of making statements intended to mislead public opinion.

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US says Persian Gulf oil exports have recovered The competing claims over maritime security come as the Strait of Hormuz remains central to concerns about global energy supplies and international shipping.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that oil exports from the Persian Gulf had risen above pre-conflict levels despite Iran's attempts to disrupt maritime traffic.

In a post on X, Bessent said exports were "roaring back" and had surpassed pre-conflict levels. He added that Iran's threats had failed to stop the flow of energy to global markets.

Iran, meanwhile, has maintained restrictions on maritime traffic through the strait and warned that vessels attempting to pass without coordinating with its authorities could face serious consequences.

The waterway is a critical route for global oil shipments, making any disruption a potential concern for energy markets and shipping operators.

US strike on Iran possible over weekend, ambassador says Uncertainty over the possibility of further military action has added to tensions between the two countries.

US Ambassador to Turkiye Tom Barrack said on Friday that a US strike on Iran could take place over the weekend, although he said Trump remained open to a diplomatic agreement.

Barrack said diplomatic discussions involving regional countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, were under way. The issues being discussed included the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment, sanctions relief, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and security commitments towards Israel.

Trump appeared to distance himself from the ambassador's remarks when asked about the prospect of an imminent strike after arriving in Florida.