Iran claims it forced US warship to retreat in Strait of Hormuz; Washington denies missile strike

Iran on Monday claimed it had compelled a US naval vessel to retreat from the Strait of Hormuz, though the US Navy officially refuted reports that any of its ships had been struck by Iranian missiles.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency alleged that two missiles hit a warship near the port of Jask—a southern gateway to the strait where Iran maintains a naval base, but the US military countered this claim.

Earlier on Monday, Tehran had cautioned US forces against entering the strategic waterway. This warning followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would launch "Project Freedom" to "guide out" international vessels currently trapped in the Gulf due to the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran. Iran’s naval command stated it prevented "American-Zionist" vessels from entering the area by issuing a "swift and decisive warning."

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) clarified on Monday that no Navy ships were hit, contradicting Iran’s assertion that it had forced a vessel to turn back.

"We have repeatedly said the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in our hands and that the safe passage of vessels needs to be coordinated with the armed forces," Ali Abdollahi, head of the forces' unified command, said in the statement.

"We warn that any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US Army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz."

President Trump’s plan aims to assist hundreds of commercial ships and their crews, many of whom have been confined to the waterway for over two months and are reportedly facing critical shortages of food and essential supplies. In defiance, Iran’s unified military command instructed all commercial traffic and tankers to avoid any movement not coordinated with Iranian forces.

Since the war began in late February, Iran has effectively blocked nearly all shipping in the Gulf except its own, disrupting roughly 20% of global oil and gas exports and causing energy prices to surge by 50% or more. CENTCOM, which is currently enforcing its own blockade on Iranian ports, stated it will support the rescue mission with 15,000 personnel, over 100 aircraft, and a fleet of warships and drones.

"Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade," Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.

The US said on Monday it is ready to “guide” commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz in a new effort to end the blockade wreaking havoc on the global economy.