Iran claims missile strike on US naval units near Strait of Hormuz after tanker attack by America

Iranian state media reported on Thursday (May 7) that US naval vessels operating near the Strait of Hormuz came under missile fire following an American attack on its oil tanker.

According to Iranian broadcaster IRIB, an unnamed military official said: “Following the attack by the U.S. military on an Iranian tanker, the enemy units in the Strait of Hormuz came under Iranian missile fire and were forced to flee after suffering damage.”

The report added that the exchange occurred near Qeshm Island, a strategic Iranian territory in the Persian Gulf.

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Qeshm Island becomes flashpoint Iranian state media said armed forces engaged “the enemy” near Qeshm Island, which lies in the Strait of Hormuz and hosts key infrastructure, including a water desalination plant and a population of around 150,000.

However, the exact timing of the incident remains unclear. There has been no independent verification of the claims.

Explosions reported in Tehran Separately, Iranian media outlets reported loud explosions and defensive fire activity in parts of western Tehran.

In southern Iran, blasts were also reported near Bandar Abbas, according to semiofficial news agencies Fars and Tasnim. The sources did not identify the origin of the explosions.

Iran tightens control over Strait of Hormuz shipping In a parallel development, Iran has reportedly created a new government agency to regulate and tax vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to a shipping data company cited in regional reports.

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The move has raised fresh concerns in global shipping markets, with hundreds of commercial vessels reportedly delayed in the Persian Gulf amid rising tensions.

Pakistan leads mediation efforts Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran is still reviewing proposals delivered via Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator.

“We have not yet reached a conclusion, and no response has been given to the U.S. side,” Iranian state TV quoted Baghaei as saying.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it expects progress soon. Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said: “We expect an agreement sooner rather than later.”

He added that Islamabad hopes for “a peaceful and sustainable solution that will contribute not only to peace in our region but to international peace as well.”

Trump signals mixed messaging on military action US President Donald Trump has issued conflicting signals on the conflict, alternately warning of renewed strikes and pausing military operations to allow space for diplomacy.

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Trump reportedly suspended a US military plan to secure a safe maritime corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, saying the pause was intended to allow peace negotiations to continue.

A Saudi official was quoted as saying the kingdom would not support reopening the strait “by force,” complicating Washington’s operational plans.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters)

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