Iran claims mobilisation of over 1 million fighters amid fears of US ground conflict

Iran has mobilised more than one million fighters in preparation for a potential ground confrontation with the United States, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency citing a military source.

The development comes amid escalating tensions in the region and growing speculation over a possible US military move on Iran’s southern front, particularly around the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

‘Wave of enthusiasm’ among fighters The Iranian source said there has been a surge in volunteerism, with young Iranians seeking to join military formations.

“There has been a recent surge of requests from Iranian youth to Basij, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the army to participate in the battle,” the source reportedly said.

The mobilisation reflects what officials described as a “wave of enthusiasm” to confront any potential US ground incursion.

Warning over Strait of Hormuz Iran signalled readiness to counter any attempt by US forces to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by force.

“The United States wants to open the strait by suicide. This is not a problem. We are ready to carry out their strategy and keep the Strait closed,” the source said.

The waterway remains a critical global oil transit route, and any prolonged disruption could have far-reaching implications for energy markets.

Trump’s remarks on negotiations US President Donald Trump has maintained that Iran is under pressure to strike a deal, dismissing Tehran’s stance.

On Truth Social, Trump said Iranian negotiators were “begging” for an agreement after being militarily “obliterated,” urging them to move quickly.

Military build-up in the region The US Central Command has confirmed that around 50,000 American troops are currently stationed across the Middle East. These forces are spread across Gulf bases and nearby strategic locations, supporting air strikes, missile defence systems, and naval operations.

Escalation after February strikes The latest tensions follow a major escalation after the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders on February 28, which triggered a large-scale military campaign by the US and Israel.

The strikes targeted military and civilian sites across Iran, causing significant casualties and infrastructure damage.