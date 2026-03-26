Iran claims strike on US F-18 fighter jet; US Central Command rejects claim

Iranian state-linked broadcaster Press TV released footage claiming that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had successfully targeted a US F/A-18 fighter jet.

The video, also shared by the Consulate General of Iran on X, did not specify the location of the alleged strike or provide details about the aircraft’s condition or the pilot’s fate.

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Video shows mid-air engagement The footage purportedly shows a fighter jet in flight before a sudden flash appears near the aircraft, suggesting a possible mid-air strike.

Moments later, the jet appears to lose stability, leaving behind a visible trail that could indicate damage or loss of control. In subsequent frames, an object is seen separating from the aircraft as it continues on an unstable path, giving the impression of an aerial engagement.

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US Central Command rejects claim The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) strongly denied the claim, calling it false.

“FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

“TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

Pattern of conflicting claims Since the escalation of hostilities earlier this year, Iranian state and military-linked outlets have repeatedly claimed to have downed US aircraft.

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Previous assertions have included:

-Claims of a downed F-35 stealth fighter

However, many of these claims have been disputed or denied by US officials.

Earlier incidents and disputed reports On March 5, the IRGC claimed its air defence systems shot down a US F-15 Strike Eagle near Iran’s southeastern border. US authorities dismissed the claim as “baseless,” maintaining that no aircraft had been lost to Iranian fire.

On March 19, the IRGC again claimed it struck a US F-35 over central Iran using an indigenous system. While Iranian sources suggested severe damage, reports indicated the aircraft made an emergency landing rather than being destroyed.

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