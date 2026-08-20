Iran condemns Trump's new sanctions, calls them ‘economic terrorism,’ ‘crimes against humanity’

Iran accused the United States of “economic terrorism” and “crimes against humanity” on Thursday, after the Donald Trump administration said it would ramp up sanctions to heap pressure on Tehran.

On Wednesday, Trump warned of sweeping economic consequences for any country that provided what he called “any type of lifeline to Iran”, threatening economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.

“Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity',” Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran? ⌵ The Trump administration announced sweeping new sanctions aimed at isolating Iran economically, warning that any country aiding Iran could face significant consequences. 2 Why does Iran refer to US sanctions as 'economic terrorism'? ⌵ Iran's foreign ministry stated that the US sanctions violate the fundamental human rights of its citizens, labeling them as 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity'. 3 How does the US plan to coordinate economic isolation of Iran? ⌵ US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the US is preparing the greatest coordinated economic isolation effort by pressuring allies to cut off support to Iran and threatening secondary sanctions. 4 What is the potential impact of Trump's sanctions on Iran's economy? ⌵ The sanctions could exacerbate Iran's existing economic struggles, leading to higher inflation, further decline in currency value, and increased difficulty in exporting oil and conducting trade. 5 Should other countries comply with US sanctions against Iran? ⌵ The Trump administration warns that countries providing support to Iran will face severe economic consequences, effectively urging them to choose alignment with the US or risk sanctions themselves.

The ministry said the measures would not weaken Tehran's resolve to defend its independence, national sovereignty and interests. “The perpetrators and instigators of these sanctions are deserving of trial and punishment for committing such heinous crimes,” it said.

‘Failed policies’ will stir more hostility: Araghchi Rejecting the economic threats made against Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that such “failed policies” will stir more hostility among Iranians and “bring more failures.”

In a social media post, Araghchi maintained that the threats aim to divert the attention of the US public from domestic financial problems, adding that US “economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world.”

US plans to isolate Iran’s economy US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran will face the “greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world."

In a CNBC interview, Bessent threatened secondary sanctions against nations and companies that conduct business with Iran, saying it's time for US allies to decide where they stand.

“Economic pressure means that we are going to all of our allies — and this is going to be the greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world — and we are going to them and saying, ‘You are either with us or against us,’ ” Bessent said.

China and India are major buyers of Iranian oil, though Bessent did not name them.

Bessent said he would hold a press conference on Monday to “talk about exactly what we’re going to do”.