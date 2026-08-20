Iran condemns Trump's new sanctions, calls them ‘economic terrorism,’ ‘crimes against humanity’

Iran accused the United States of “economic terrorism” and “crimes against humanity” on Thursday, after the Donald Trump administration said it would ramp up sanctions to heap pressure on Tehran.
On Wednesday, Trump warned of sweeping economic consequences for any country that provided what he called “any type of lifeline to Iran”, threatening economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale.
“Undoubtedly, the US economic sanctions against Iran, which have targeted the fundamental human rights of every Iranian citizen, are a case of 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity',” Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
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The Trump administration announced sweeping new sanctions aimed at isolating Iran economically, warning that any country aiding Iran could face significant consequences.
Iran's foreign ministry stated that the US sanctions violate the fundamental human rights of its citizens, labeling them as 'economic terrorism' and 'crimes against humanity'.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the US is preparing the greatest coordinated economic isolation effort by pressuring allies to cut off support to Iran and threatening secondary sanctions.
The sanctions could exacerbate Iran's existing economic struggles, leading to higher inflation, further decline in currency value, and increased difficulty in exporting oil and conducting trade.
The Trump administration warns that countries providing support to Iran will face severe economic consequences, effectively urging them to choose alignment with the US or risk sanctions themselves.
The ministry said the measures would not weaken Tehran's resolve to defend its independence, national sovereignty and interests. “The perpetrators and instigators of these sanctions are deserving of trial and punishment for committing such heinous crimes,” it said.
Rejecting the economic threats made against Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that such “failed policies” will stir more hostility among Iranians and “bring more failures.”
In a social media post, Araghchi maintained that the threats aim to divert the attention of the US public from domestic financial problems, adding that US “economic terrorism threatens the global economy and the national sovereignty of countries around the world.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran will face the “greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world."
In a CNBC interview, Bessent threatened secondary sanctions against nations and companies that conduct business with Iran, saying it's time for US allies to decide where they stand.
“Economic pressure means that we are going to all of our allies — and this is going to be the greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world — and we are going to them and saying, ‘You are either with us or against us,’ ” Bessent said.
China and India are major buyers of Iranian oil, though Bessent did not name them.
Bessent said he would hold a press conference on Monday to “talk about exactly what we’re going to do”.
Meanwhile, Pakistani officials said the country's political and military leadership remains in contact with both Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions and push for the resumption of talks after a 60-day deadline set by a June memorandum of understanding expired. The agreement was brokered by Pakistan with help from regional countries.