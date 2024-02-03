Iran condemns US strikes as Washington signals further action

TEL AVIV—Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. strikes on its forces and allies in Syria and Iraq, as Washington left open the prospect of further bombing to deter attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

The U.S. on Friday said it hit seven locations across the two countries, targeting the Quds Force unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated militia groups, after a drone strike in Jordan last week killed three U.S. troops.

Iran has denied any involvement in the drone attack and on Saturday criticized the U.S. strikes, warning that they were a threat to regional and international security.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the strikes would make the U.S. more entangled in the region than ever before. “Last night’s strike was another adventure and strategic mistake by the U.S. administration whose result will not be other than escalation and instability in the region," he said.

The Iraqi and Syrian governments said the U.S. airstrikes violated their sovereignty and endangered the safety of their citizens.

“This aggressive airstrike will push the security situation in Iraq and the region to the brink of the abyss," Iraq’s government said, adding to the growing rift between the U.S. and Baghdad. Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani last month said the U.S.-led military coalition that has been helping his country fight Islamic State militants is no longer needed, though he still wants strong ties with Washington.

An Iraqi government spokesman said 16 people were killed, including civilians, and 25 wounded. The U.S. strikes hit two towns, Akashat and al-Qaim, in western Iraq near the border with Syria, the spokesman said.

The Syrian military in a statement carried by the country’s official news agency said the strikes killed a number of civilians and military personnel, wounding others, but it didn’t disclose exact figures.

The U.S. strikes were designed to halt militia assaults against U.S. forces in the Middle East, which have increased in recent months over Washington’s support for Israel in its war in Gaza against Hamas.

In the worst of the attacks, a drone from an Iranian-backed group struck a housing barracks in Jordan, killing three Army reservists, the U.S. said last Sunday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the U.S. will repeat its strikes as long as militias continue to threaten U.S. personnel in the region.

Still, the U.S. attack on Friday appeared calibrated to ensure the war in Gaza doesn’t expand around the Middle East and drag Washington into a regional conflict with Iran.

For days, the U.S. signaled it was going to launch strikes, allowing Iranian-backed militias to withdraw troops from bases and redirect arms and military equipment.

As the Biden administration weighed a response, Kataib Hezbollah, the Iraqi militia suspected of involvement in the drone strike, also said it was suspending attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, indicating it was attempting to de-escalate tensions.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi told a crowd in a speech Friday that it wouldn’t initiate a war, “but if a country or a cruel force wants to bully the Islamic Republic of Iran, it will respond firmly."

Should attacks by militias continue, the U.S. could more aggressively strike Quds Force personnel in Syria, Iraq and Yemen without warning or hit Iranian ships at sea.

The U.S. is likely to stop short of hitting Iran directly, however, as that could draw Tehran more aggressively into a war that neither side has said it wants, though Republican lawmakers have said a strike on Iranian soil should remain an option.

While Friday’s strikes diminished the capabilities of pro-Iranian militias, Andrew Tabler, a former Syria director at the White House’s National Security Council, said that he expected militia attacks to continue. The Iranians and their militias “were moving their forces out of harm’s way" before the strikes, he said.

Previous efforts by the Biden administration to deter Iran-backed groups have fallen short since Oct. 7, when Israel began a war against Hamas in response to a cross-border attack from Gaza that left 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli authorities, with more than 200 taken hostage.

After militant attacks on U.S. troops, the Biden administration initially confined its response to targets in Syria before then mounting a handful of limited retaliatory strikes in Iraq. When the militia attacks continued and a U.S. service member was seriously wounded, Washington stepped up its response by carrying out a drone attack against a militia leader in Baghdad early last month.

The attacks by militias in Iraq and Syria now exceed 165 strikes with rockets, missiles, drones or mortars.

Joel Rayburn, a former U.S. envoy to Syria, said he would be surprised if the U.S. strikes were taken seriously by the IRGC. “They appear to be just a rerun of the strikes the U.S. has been doing periodically for the last several months with little effect," he said.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has also struck targets belonging to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the group’s threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region.

Since the Gaza war began, the Houthis have launched more than 30 attacks on commercial ships and military vessels, hampering passage through the Red Sea, a key shipping transit point. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has killed more than 27,000 people, mostly women and children, according to health authorities in the enclave. The figures don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

In Iraq, the Biden administration has sought to respond delicately to the Iran-backed militia attacks while trying to avoid inflaming politics in the country, where the presence of U.S. troops has been criticized by Shia hard-liners.

Israel officials didn’t make any public statement about Friday’s U.S. strikes. Hamas said the U.S. action threatened the security of Syria and Iraq and covered up for Israel’s operation in Gaza and the deaths of Palestinians.

Suha Ma’ayeh contributed to this article.

