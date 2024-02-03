Iran condemns US strikes as Washington signals further action
Rory Jones , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Feb 2024, 06:46 PM IST
SummaryThe Biden administration is scaling up its effort to deter Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq
TEL AVIV—Iran on Saturday condemned U.S. strikes on its forces and allies in Syria and Iraq, as Washington left open the prospect of further bombing to deter attacks on U.S. troops in the Middle East.
