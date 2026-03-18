Iran confirms deaths of security chief Ali Larijani and Basij chief Soleimani in Israeli strikes

Iran has reported on Tuesday (March 17) that Ali Larijani, one of the country’s top security officials, has been killed, marking a major development in the escalating conflict.

"The pure souls of the martyrs embraced the purified soul of God's righteous servant, Martyr Dr. Ali Larijani," Iran's Supreme National Security Council was quoted as saying by AFP.

"After a lifetime of struggle for the advancement of Iran and of the Islamic Revolution, he ultimately attained his long-held aspiration, answered the divine call, and honourably achieved the sweet grace of martyrdom in the trench of service," the council reportedly added.

Larijani was a powerful political figure who rose in influence after the reported death of Ali Khamenei in an earlier airstrike.

A former parliamentary speaker and senior adviser, Larijani played a key role in nuclear negotiations and was sanctioned by the US Treasury for allegedly “coordinating” the suppression of protests.

Israel had earlier announced that Larijani was killed in an overnight strike, alongside senior Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani. The confirmation from Iranian state media now aligns with Israel’s claim.

The latest update marks the first clear acknowledgment from Iran regarding Larijani’s death. It follows Tehran’s earlier confirmation of Soleimani’s killing, further indicating significant losses within Iran’s security leadership.

Iran confirms Basij Chief Gholam Reza Soleimani killed Iran’s judiciary-linked Mizan news agency on Tuesday (March 17) confirmed the killing of Gholam Reza Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force. Soleimani had long been accused of overseeing crackdowns on dissent and was sanctioned by the United States, the European Union and others.

Earlier, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said both Soleimani and Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, were “eliminated last night.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran’s leadership.

“We are undermining this regime to give the Iranian people the opportunity to remove it,” he said.

Key figures in protest crackdown Both Larijani and Soleimani were central to Iran’s response to anti-government protests in January that challenged the country’s 47-year-old theocratic system. Their reported deaths could significantly impact Iran’s internal security structure during a critical phase of the conflict.

Sanctions and role in Basij Soleimani, as head of the Basij militia, was accused of leading efforts to suppress dissent over several years. His role drew sanctions from Western nations, reflecting international concern over human rights violations linked to protest crackdowns.

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