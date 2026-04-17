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Iran declares Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open for remaining period of ceasefire'

Iran declares the Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire'

Akriti Anand
Published17 Apr 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Iran declares Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open for remaining period of ceasefire'
Iran declares Strait of Hormuz ‘completely open for remaining period of ceasefire'(REUTERS)
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced on Friday, April 17, that the Strait of Hormuz will be “completely open” for the remaining period of the “ceasefire”.

It was not clear whether he was speaking of the 10-day truce agreed by Lebanon and Israel that went into effect at midnight or an earlier two-week truce between Iran and the United States that began on April 8.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi posted on X.

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He said the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz “will be on the coordinated route as already announced by ports and the maritime organisation of Iran.”

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday evening, a key move that eased tensions with Iran.

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About the Author

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More

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