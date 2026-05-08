Iran demands a 40-question ship declaration for Strait of Hormuz transit, threatens missile strikes for non-compliance

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the world’s oceans, has emerged as a major concern for the global economy.

Under normal circumstances, vessels transporting nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil pass through the strategic route each day. However, the ongoing US war with Iran has effectively disrupted traffic through the passage, trapping more than 90% of the region’s crude oil and refined petroleum exports, according to the International Energy Agency.

Iran's new regulatory system for maritime traffic in the Hormuz Strait Iran has introduced a new regulatory system aimed at tightening control over maritime movement through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, making prior authorisation mandatory for vessels passing through the waterway.

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According to a report by Press TV, shipping companies intending to transit the chokepoint will receive electronic directives from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA). These messages will outline updated passage rules and requirements that all international ships must follow.

Under the revised protocols, vessels must secure a transit permit before entering the Strait, a crucial route for global energy transportation. Iranian state media described the move as the implementation of “a sovereign governance system” in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a CNN report, Iran has introduced a new protocol requiring all commercial ships to provide detailed information, including cargo details, ownership records, and crew nationalities, through a 40-question declaration, before receiving clearance to pass. Vessels that fail to comply with these “legal frameworks” risk facing missile or drone attacks or even seizure by Iranian naval forces.

The PGSA is being presented as part of a broader effort by Iran’s leadership under Mojtaba Khamenei to establish a “new regional order” following the conflict that began in February 2026.

Shipping operators are now required to email the PGSA directly with detailed vessel information, including identification numbers and any former names of the ship. Iranian authorities have also warned that only “complete and accurate information” will ensure safe passage, adding that non-compliance could result in “decisive action.”

What does international law say? The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) establishes that countries bordering international straits cannot charge vessels simply for exercising the right of passage through them.

However, it does allow coastal states to impose reasonable fees for specific services provided to ships, such as pilotage, towing assistance, or port-related services. These charges must be applied non-discriminatorily and cannot be made heavier for ships based on nationality or country of origin.

Why does the Strait of Hormuz matter? Historically, the Strait of Hormuz has been a crucial trade corridor, serving as a route for goods such as ceramics, ivory, silk, and textiles moving from China through the region.

In modern times, it has become one of the world’s most important energy transit routes, with supertankers transporting oil and gas from countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran. Most of these exports are shipped to Asian markets, particularly China, which remains Iran’s largest oil customer.

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While there are pipelines in Saudi Arabia and the UAE that can bypass the strait, the US Energy Information Administration says, “most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region.”

Threats to the route have caused global energy prices to spike before, like in June during the Israel-Iran war.

US-Iran war: Oil prices climb after attacks imperil ceasefire Oil prices moved higher in early trading on Friday after a decline the previous day. International benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.7% to $100.78 per barrel, compared to about $70 per barrel before the Iran conflict began in late February.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also increased by 0.6%, reaching $95.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the United States Central Command said it had intercepted what it described as “unprovoked” Iranian attacks targeting Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, though no ships were hit.