Iran denies closing Strait of Hormuz, claims current conditions restrict vessel transit

Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, insisted that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains open for maritime traffic but acknowledged that current conditions are constraining ship movements.

Ilahi stressed that Tehran has not closed or blocked the strait and that some vessels are still able to transit despite prevailing challenges.

Advertisement

According to Ilahi, Iran never intended to shut the waterway, which is a crucial oil and gas transit chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea.

Ilahi said, "...Iran has not closed the Strait. It remains open; however, due to current conditions and circumstances, ships are unable to pass through the Hormuz. Otherwise, Iran never wanted the Strait to be closed or blocked. Some (ships) are still passing through."

Tensions and maritime disruption The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of heightened geopolitical tensions since late February, following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian territory that escalated into broader conflict. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) began warning vessels that passage would be “not allowed”, prompting shipping companies to avoid the route.

Advertisement

While Iran’s government claims the waterway is technically open, industry and naval sources say safety cannot be assured, and many commercial ships have stayed away. Satellite tracking data showed a sharp drop in ship transits earlier this month, as insurers classified the area as a severe war risk and carriers delayed or rerouted voyages.

International and economic impact The Strait of Hormuz handles an estimated 20% of global seaborne oil and gas flows, meaning prolonged disruption poses serious implications for global energy markets and supply chains. Several major carriers have suspended voyages through the area, adding to volatility in freight and commodity markets.

This is a developing story.