Iran denounces US-Saudi strikes in Iraq after CENTCOM targets IRGC-linked sites: ‘Criminal, inhumane, provocative’

Iran on Wednesday (July 29) strongly condemned the joint US-Saudi strikes on Iraq, accusing Washington and its regional allies of violating Iraqi sovereignty and holding them responsible for the consequences of what it described as "criminal, inhumane and provocative actions."

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In a statement, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks targeted areas in Iraq, including facilities and locations belonging to official Iraqi institutions as well as processions and stations linked to Arbaeen pilgrims.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive attacks by the US and Saudi Arabia on some areas in Iraq, including against facilities and places belonging to official Iraqi institutions, as well as the processions and stations of the Arbaeen pilgrims," the ministry said.

Iran says strikes breach international law and UN Charter Tehran alleged that the strikes constituted a direct assault on Iraq's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing them as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

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"These attacks are a clear attack on the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq and a gross violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4, of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental rules of international law," the statement added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also accused the United States and Israel of attempting to widen the conflict across West Asia while reaffirming its support for the Iraqi government and people.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while expressing condolences for the martyrdom of a group of honourable Iraqi people during these aggressive attacks, emphasises the full support and solidarity of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the government and people of Iraq," it said.

CENTCOM says strikes targeted Iran-aligned militant infrastructure The condemnation came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces and CENTCOM jointly conducted precision strikes against Iran-aligned militant sites in Iraq.

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According to CENTCOM, the July 28 operation targeted logistics hubs and weapons facilities used by Iran-backed groups that had allegedly been directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

"US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," CENTCOM said.

US, Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes on Iran-linked militant sites in Iraq The US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces carried out joint precision airstrikes in eastern Iraq on July 28, targeting logistics and weapons facilities used by Iran-aligned militant groups.

According to CENTCOM, the operation was launched in response to more than 30 drone attacks over the previous 72 hours that it said were directed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The US military said none of the drone attacks were successful.

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CENTCOM also claimed that Iran-backed militias attempted more than 600 attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq between February and April 2026.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," CENTCOM said in a statement.

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PMF says 20 members killed, 32 wounded According to Iranian state media outlet IRIB, the death toll from the strikes has risen to 20, while 32 others were injured.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed paramilitary group operating within Iraq, said the attacks struck several of its official headquarters across multiple Iraqi provinces.

"According to initial statistics, at least 20 of our forces were martyred, and 32 others were wounded in the joint US-Saudi attacks that targeted several official headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in various Iraqi provinces," the PMF said in a statement carried by IRIB.

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The latest exchange marks another escalation in tensions involving Iran-backed groups, the United States and its regional allies, raising concerns over the potential for a broader conflict in West Asia.