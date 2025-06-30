Iran has ‘serious doubts’ ceasefire with Israel would last – ‘prepared to deliver a firm response if…’

Iran has said it doubts if the ceasefire with Israel would last and that it is prepared to respond to any fresh aggression from the other side.

“We have serious doubts about the enemy’s commitment to its obligations, including the ceasefire,” the semi-official Fars News Agency quoted Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, as saying.

“We are prepared to deliver a firm response if aggression is repeated,” Mousavi said. According to Bloomberg, Mousavi made the remarks during a Sunday phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, addressing the truce that began on Tuesday.

Iran and Israel confirmed a ceasefire on June 24, ending nearly a fortnight of military action against one another. The declaration came mere hours after United States President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a truce was imminent.

The Iran-Israel conflict began on June 13 with an Israeli strike that killed many top Iranian military officials and scientists. Mousavi's predecessor, Mohammad Bagheri, was also killed in Israeli strikes on Iran.

Iranian officials claimed the attacks left 627 people dead and nearly 5,000 injured. Iran’s retaliation targeted parts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, leaving a trail of damaged buildings and at least 14 people dead, according to reports.Israeli emergency services have reported 28 dead and more than 1,300 injured in Iranian strikes.

The United States also joined the Iran-Israel war by bombing three nuclear sites in Iran on June 22, two days before the ceasefire. President Donald Trump said the US strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the Iranian atomic infrastructure.

Both Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, even as the truce has largely held so far.

Shia cleric's ‘red line’ on US President An Iranian cleric, Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, a senior Marja in the Shia hierarchy, has declared that anyone who harms the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, deserves the death penalty.

Shirazi's statement came in response to a question regarding US President Donald Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, following the recent 12-day conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

(With agency inputs)