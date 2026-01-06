Iran unrest: 35 dead, US intervention looms, ‘Khamenei plans to flee to Russia’ — what is happening exactly?

At least 35 people were killed in violence surrounding the latest economic protests in Iran, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency claimed on Tuesday, as the demonstrations showed no signs of stopping.

The agency said on Tuesday that more than 1,200 people were detained in the protests, which have been ongoing for more than a week, the Associated Press reported. The agency further stated that 29 protesters, four children and two members of Iran’s security forces were killed.

What we know so far Iran unrest spreads: Protests in Iran reportedly reached over 250 locations in 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Demonstrations were reported in the Iranian districts of Novobat and Tehran Pars in the capital’s east; Ekteban, Sadeghieh and Sattarkhan in the west; and Naziabad and Abdolabad in the south, semiofficial Fars news agency said, as per Al Jazeera.

Khamenei's ‘Plan-B’: Another report suggested that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has plotted a back-up plan to flee to Russia if Iran unrest intensifies.

An intelligence source told The Times that Khamenei, 86, plans to escape Tehran with a close circle of up to 20 aides and family, should he see that the army and security called on to quell the unrest are deserting, defecting or failing to follow orders.

“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” sources said.

Khamenei reacts: Earlier on Saturday (January 4), Khamenei said that “rioters must be put in their place.”

“We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them,” Khamenei was quoted by AP as saying. “But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place,” he said.

American intervention looms: Meanwhile, the growing death toll has raised concerns about a possible American intervention.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Friday that if Tehran “violently kills peaceful protesters,” the United States “will come to their rescue.”

While it remains unclear how and if Trump will intervene, his comments sparked an immediate, angry response, with officials within the theocracy threatening to target American troops in the Mideast, the Associated Press reported.

The comments took on new importance after the US. The military on Saturday captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a longtime ally of Tehran.

Why are people protesting in Iran? The latest protests in Iran were sparked by Iran’s ailing economy, with demonstrators chanting against Iran’s theocracy as well.

According to Al Jazeera, the demonstrations first began on December 28 (Sunday) when shopkeepers staged a strike over economic concerns, but have since expanded in size and scope, with protesters making political demands.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that the unrest was driven by public anger over soaring inflation and the sharp devaluation of the local currency against the US dollar, which now stands at about 80 percent higher than a year ago.

Iran's economy is in deep trouble, with little prospect for growth this year or next. The annual inflation stands at around 42 percent, food inflation exceeds 70 percent, and some basic goods have reportedly risen in price by more than 110 percent, the BBC reported.

Notably, Tehran has had little luck in propping up its economy in the months since its June war with Israel, in which the US also bombed Iranian nuclear sites in Iran.

Iran recently said it was no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country, trying to signal to the West that it remains open to potential negotiations over its atomic program to ease sanctions.

However, those talks have yet to happen as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned Tehran against reconstituting its atomic program.

Iranian state media has provided little information about the demonstrations, even as online videos offer only brief, shaky glimpses of people in the streets or the sound of gunfire.

The protests have become the biggest in Iran since 2022, when the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered nationwide demonstrations.

However, the protests have yet to be as widespread and intense as those surrounding the death of Amini, who was detained over not wearing her hijab, or headscarf, to the liking of authorities.