Iran emerged stronger after war, world now sees Strait of Hormuz as our ‘atomic bomb’: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has claimed that Iran emerged stronger from the recent conflict and said the world now recognises the country's ability to use the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic deterrent, while insisting Tehran's nuclear programme and uranium enrichment are "not for sale."

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Speaking in an interview with Iranian documentary filmmaker Javad Mogouyi, released on July 19, Araghchi described the chaotic early days of the war, Iran's contingency plans for protecting its leadership, and Tehran's refusal to bow to either military threats or diplomatic pressure.

'We were cut off from everything' Recalling the opening days of the conflict, Araghchi said Iranian officials lost communication with one another and struggled to determine who had survived.

"I came to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs... and for about three days, we were completely cut off from everything. We were only trying to find out who was alive and who had been martyred."

He said he had no confirmed information about the President during the first days of the war and did not meet him until three days after hostilities began.

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"I saw the President for the first time three days after the start of the war," Araghchi said, adding that his first high-level security meeting took place six days into the conflict at a secure location.

He also revealed that three participants in that meeting were later killed.

Iran had contingency plan for leadership attack Araghchi disclosed that Iran had prepared a contingency plan in the event of an attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He referred to an internal emergency protocol known as "Code 110."

"Everyone knew what Code 110 meant: that if Code 110 happened, we would do a certain thing. It was written and approved, and the Leader himself had seen and confirmed it."

He said the response plan was activated immediately and in an organised manner if such a scenario arose.

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"That is why it began immediately, and it began very systematically and organised. We weren't surprised at all."

'Our enrichment is not for sale' Araqchi has said Tehran will not abandon its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for incentives or under military pressure, insisting that Iran's nuclear programme is "not for sale."

Araqchi said Iran had rejected what he described as attempts to persuade the country to compromise on its nuclear programme during negotiations before the recent 12-day war.

'You can neither threaten us nor bribe us' Araqchi said Iran's negotiating position remained unchanged despite mounting international pressure.

"You can neither threaten us nor bribe us."

He claimed that before the outbreak of the 12-day conflict, negotiators had offered incentives to the Islamic Republic in exchange for concessions.

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"In the negotiations before the 12-day war, they had come to bribe—not to bribe me, to bribe the Islamic Republic—saying we will do this and that, we will build this and that."

The foreign minister said Iran rejected those proposals, arguing that the country's uranium enrichment programme had come at a significant national cost.

"I told them there that our enrichment is not for sale."

Araqchi said Iran had endured years of sanctions and lost nuclear scientists while pursuing its programme.

"This is something the people of Iran for 20 years have endured sanctions for, scientists have shed their blood—can we sell it?"

He also dismissed offers to build infrastructure in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear activities.

"You say you'll build a power plant for me; what are you building?"

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'No bribes and no threats' Reiterating Tehran's stance, Araqchi said Iran would not alter its nuclear policy because of external pressure.

“I said there: no bribes and no threats—you have to threaten someone who is afraid.”

'No change in our principles' According to Araghchi, the conflict demonstrated that Iran's political system remained intact despite military pressure.

"Despite the war and despite all this, no change has occurred, nor will occur, in the policies, principles, and ideals of the Islamic Republic."

He described that as one of the key messages Iran had sent to the international community.

'Our atomic bomb is the Strait of Hormuz' Araghchi argued that Iran emerged from the conflict in a stronger strategic position and claimed foreign officials had acknowledged the country's resilience.

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"All the people and ministers we meet, friend and enemy, they say Iran emerged stronger from this war."

He added that Iran's greatest strategic leverage was not a nuclear weapon but its ability to influence maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We just realised that your atomic bomb is the Strait of Hormuz... The world has realised that Iran is strong. This might actually have been our greatest victory."

The remarks come as tensions remain high between Tehran and Washington over security in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy shipping routes, following weeks of military exchanges and attacks on commercial vessels.