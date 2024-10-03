Iran exposed to Israeli counterattack after blows against its allies
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 03 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM IST
SummaryTehran faces no good options as Israel defangs Iran’s proxies Hezbollah and Hamas
DUBAI : With two of Iran’s most powerful proxies—Hezbollah and Hamas—fighting for their lives, Tehran has lost a central pillar of its deterrence strategy, giving Israel an opening to strike what it sees as its most dangerous foe.
