Iran exposed to Israeli counterattack after blows against its allies

“Iran’s air defenses and missiles will run out at some point. Iran doesn’t have the defense industrial capability to churn out missiles at the rate that would be needed to keep the war going, and it won’t be able to buy these missiles elsewhere because the only country that might transfer them, Russia, is using these missiles for its own war in Ukraine," said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, chief executive of the Bourse and Bazaar think tank.