Iran faces internet blackout as demonstrators respond to exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s protest call

Internet access and telephone lines in Iran were disrupted on Thursday night (January 8) after demonstrators joined a protest called by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi. Internet monitoring firm Cloudflare and advocacy group NetBlocks reported sharply reduced internet traffic, attributing the outage to government interference. Calls from Dubai to Iran, both landlines and mobile, were reportedly blocked, AP reported.

Cloudflare noted the action “selectively blocks internet access amid protests,” highlighting Tehran’s move to control communications amid escalating unrest.

Protests escalate nationwide The demonstrations were sparked by Iran’s struggling economy but have grown into a broader challenge to the country’s theocratic leadership. Witnesses reported, as per AP, that people in Tehran shouted from their homes and rallied in the streets after Pahlavi’s call for mass demonstrations.

Thursday’s protests followed similar events on Wednesday, with markets and bazaars closing in support. So far, at least 39 people have been killed and more than 2,260 detained, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, the news outlet said.

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi calls for action Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has urged the public to take part in what could be a historic test of his influence. He called for demonstrations at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday and Friday.

“Great nation of Iran, the eyes of the world are upon you. Take to the streets and, as a united front, shout your demands,” Pahlavi said in a statement. “I warn the Islamic Republic, its leader and the (Revolutionary Guard) that the world and (President Donald Trump) are closely watching you. Suppression of the people will not go unanswered.”

“This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!” Thousands were seen taking to the streets.