A massive fire erupted at the Gandhi Hospital in Iranian capital of Tehran, a report said. Sputnik news agency shared a video on X, quoting a representative of the Tehran fire department as saying that the “fire currently engulfed mainly the faсade of the building, and there were no reports of injuries or deaths yet". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Deputy Minister of Health reportedly said that 80 patients were evacuated from Gandhi Hospital. Meanwhile, Iran's health ministry spokesman claiming that no one is injured.

Pedram Pak-Ayin, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry, was quoted by a state-media s saying that "none" of the workers and patients at Gandhi Hospital have been harmed.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known. However, "initial reports indicate that the fire primarily affected the exterior of the hospital building," Maleki told state TV.

State TV said the area around the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran has been cordoned off and the hospital was being evacuated.

Tehran Fire Department spokesperson Jalal Malaki said the fire started at 1900 local time (1530 GMT) and firefighters had been dispatched to the area, Reuters reported.

According to information from the Gandhi Hospital website, this complex has 100 beds, 17 operating rooms, and 100 residential suites. “No exact information has been released about the number of patients and other people inside the hospital at the time of the fire," Iran International reported.

In August, a fire broke out in Tehran's Grand Bazaar, damaging multiple shops but causing no casualties.

In June 2020, a powerful explosion caused by gas canisters that caught fire at a clinic in northern Tehran killed at least 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January 2017, a fire at the 15-storey Plasco shopping centre in Tehran killed at least 22 people, including 16 firefighters.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

