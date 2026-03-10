Iran fires back at Trump over threats to new Supreme Leader: ‘Be careful not to be eliminated’

Iran has issued a sharp warning to Donald Trump after the US President said the country’s newly installed Supreme Leader would not be able to “live in peace”.

The comments came after Tehran reportedly maintained pressure around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to warn of devastating consequences if global oil traffic were disrupted.

Trump said the United States would unleash “death, fire and fury” should Iran block the crucial maritime corridor.

“Iran needs to understand that if they shut down the Strait of Hormuz, they will face death, fire and fury like they’ve never seen before,” Trump said.

Trump warns Iran’s new leader will not “live in peace” Trump also took aim at Iran’s newly elevated Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, saying he was “not happy with the appointment”.

“I don’t believe he’s going to be able to live in peace,” Trump said.

The US President added that he had previously warned Iranian officials that Washington would ultimately have the final say over its leadership.

Tehran responds with blunt warning Iranian officials swiftly pushed back against Trump’s comments.

Senior regime figure Ali Larijani dismissed the threats as empty rhetoric and issued a stark warning directed at the US President.

“Iran is not afraid of your empty threats,” Larijani said.

“Even those greater than you could not eliminate the Iranian nation. Take care of yourself not to be eliminated.”

Plot against Trump surfaces during 2024 campaign Larijani’s remarks come just days after a man accused of plotting to assassinate Trump during the 2024 presidential race was convicted in the United States.

Prosecutors said Asif Merchant, a Pakistani national allegedly trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was part of a scheme targeting the then-presidential candidate.

The conviction followed warnings from US national security officials during the campaign that Iranian operatives were attempting to track and target Trump, with reports suggesting multiple assassination teams had entered the United States.

Authorities said Merchant was found guilty on Saturday in connection with the alleged plot.

Washington signals escalation Meanwhile, the White House signalled a possible escalation in military pressure.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Tuesday (March 10) would mark the “most intense day” of US attacks on Iranian targets.

Trump had earlier reiterated that Washington would not tolerate any interference with oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

