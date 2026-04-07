Iran fires back over Trump's ‘civilization will die’ threat: ‘You never had one...will not die over a night’

The Embassy of Iran in Pakistan fired back at US President Donald Trump following the latter's post warning Iran of wiping out its entire civilization. Iran said the US wouldn't “know how civilizations work because [they] never had one.”

The embassy told Trump, “They [civilizations] are not born over a night and will not die over a night.”

Also Read | India activates helpline numbers for citizens in Iran as West Asia war escalates

Meanwhile, Iran's Embassy in Türkiye slammed the Trump, calling him a ‘psychopath'. It said Iran's civilization survived despite several attempts to destroy it.

The embassy posted, “Alexander burned it. The Mongols ravaged it. History tested it. #Iran is still here. A psychopath’s threats won’t end what time couldn’t.”

Trump says Iran could ‘die tonight’ The Iranian embassy was responding to Trump hours after he posted a warning that “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end.”

In a post on TRUTH Social, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

“However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” Trump said.

Trump's statement came as he continue to pressure Iran to make a deal or open the Strait of Hormuz. He has threatened to unleash a massive new bombing campaign if Tehran doesn’t strike a deal by his 8 pm deadline to end the six-week war.

Trump's 8 pm deadline Trump said over the weekend that Tuesday will be “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran.”

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy b*****ds, or you’ll be living in Hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” Trump said.

On Monday, Trump posted, “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” – suggesting the final deadline for Iran to make a deal.

Also Read | Artemis II Flyby: Trump praises courage of NASA astronauts

“We feel confident that we can get a response, whether it is positive or negative, by 8 o’clock tonight,” US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday, referring to the 8 pm ET deadline set by President Trump.

Trump has extended previous deadlines but suggested the one set for 8 pm in Washington was final, and the rhetoric on both sides reached a fever pitch, leaving Iranians on edge.

Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran’s power plants and bridges if Tehran does not allow traffic to fully resume in the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s oil transits in peacetime. Iran’s president said 14 million people, including himself, have volunteered to fight.

The developments came after Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war as Trump's ultimatum to make a deal ticked closer.

Trump said Monday he is “not at all” concerned about committing possible war crimes as he again threatened to destroy Iranian infrastructure if Tehran does not meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.