Iran fires missiles at Israel for Beirut attack, Trump calls for calm: ‘That’s enough' - 10 points

Iran on Sunday, June 7, fired a number of missiles at Israel after the latter targeted the suburbs of Beirut. As the recent escalation in the strikes between Iran and Israel threatens to disrupt a fitful ceasefire, President Donald Trump has urged Iran to resume negotiations as he criticised Israel for Beirut strikes.

“At this time, the Israeli Air Force is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat,” the Israeli military said.

Meanwhile, Iran has said that it has targeted ‘terrorist groups’ in Iraq, without elaborating much on it. As Iran and Israel resume strikes in the West Asia, disrupting peace, here are what has happened in the region so far.

IRAN-ISRAEL TENSIONS IN 10 POINTS 1. After Israel's Beirut strikes that killed two and injured 11, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Israel must stop its attack in southern Lebanon.

2. As Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel as a warning to “cease their hostile actions”, Tel Aviv warned sending an additional volley of missiles toward Tehran.

3. The fresh attack follows hard on the heels of an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. Early Sunday, the Lebanese militia attacked targets in northern areas of the Jewish state, whose army responded with a strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

4. The resumption of strikes between Iran, Israel and Hezbollah comes at a time when Washington and Tehran appear to be making little progress toward an interim deal to end the war.

5. Asserting his domination and downplaying the role of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu in the conflict, Donald Trump told Financial Times that he “calls the shots, Netanyahu doesn't call the shots.”

6. Donald Trump said he would tell Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike back after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on the outskirts of Beirut, news outlet Axios reported.

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7. According to Bloomberg, back in Washington, Trump’s team is working out a plan to use Iranian assets frozen in the US to compensate regional allies for war-related damages.

8. “If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking” about releasing the assets, Trump said in interview to NBC.

9. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected the idea, saying the assets “are neither Washington’s war spoils nor a fund for paying its allies.”

10. Iran also demanded “full compensation” for its own damages.