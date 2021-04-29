Iran floods Clubhouse to drown out debate
- While China and other countries fence off foreign social-media sites, Tehran tries to use them to its advantage
Authoritarian rulers have clamped down on dissidents trying to organize online in recent years, with some attempting to emulate the firewall that insulates China’s homegrown web from the world outside.
Iran has taken a different approach. Knowing its filters aren’t enough to keep Iranians off global social-media platforms, it floods them with propaganda, aiming to turn them to its advantage.
