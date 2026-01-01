Iran FM Araghchi responds to ex-CIA chief, says Pompeo confirms US, Israeli role in unrest

Amid escalating unrest in Iran, former US Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi engaged in a public spat on social media, trading pointed accusations over foreign interference in the country’s ongoing protests. The exchange comes as demonstrations continue to sweep across Iranian cities, challenging the government and drawing international attention.

Pompeo warns "Iranian regime is in trouble” In a tweet on January 3, Pompeo highlighted what he described as the regime’s vulnerability amid nationwide protests. He wrote:

"The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege — Mashed, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence? Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them..."

Pompeo’s message suggested that both Israeli and US involvement were contributing to unrest in Iran, a claim that Tehran has long denied.

Iran FM rebuts Pompeo Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi quickly responded, accusing Pompeo of openly confirming US and Israeli interference in the protests.

Araghchi said: "According to the US Government, Iran is 'delusional' for assessing that Israel and the US are fueling violent riots in our country. There is only one problem: President Trump's own former CIA Director has openly and unashamedly highlighted what Mossad and its American enablers are really up to. The only 'delusional' aspect of the current situation is the belief that arson does not ultimately arsonists."

Araghchi’s statement reinforces Tehran’s position that foreign powers are seeking to destabilize Iran.

The tweets follow weeks of unrest in Iran, with demonstrators protesting economic hardship and government policies. Security forces have reportedly used lethal force against protesters, while authorities have imposed internet blackouts to limit the spread of information.

Protests grip Iran Iran is facing its largest wave of demonstrations in years as citizens protest across multiple cities against the government, despite a nationwide internet blackout. Rights groups warn that authorities are intensifying a deadly crackdown.

Authorities escalate lethal force Amnesty International said it was reviewing “distressing reports that security forces have intensified their unlawful use of lethal force against protesters” since Thursday, in an escalation “that has led to further deaths and injuries.”

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group reported that at least 51 people have been killed so far, though the actual toll could be higher. IHR shared images it said showed bodies of people shot dead in protests at Alghadir hospital in Tehran.

“These images provide further evidence of the excessive and lethal use of force against protesters,” IHR said.

Protests spread across major cities AFP verified videos and images show demonstrations continuing in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Qom, and Hamedan. In Tehran’s Saadatabad district, residents banged pots and chanted “death to Khamenei” while cars honked in solidarity.

In Hamedan, a man waved a shah-era Iranian flag featuring the lion and sun, and protesters briefly replaced the current Iranian flag at the Iranian embassy in London.

Reza Pahlavi calls for seizing city centres Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran’s ousted shah, praised the protests as “magnificent” and urged Iranians to plan more targeted actions.

“Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize and hold city centres,” Pahlavi said in a social media video.

He also hinted at a possible return to Iran soon, calling the timing “very near.”

Supreme leader blames US Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the protests as acts by “vandals” and blamed the United States for fuelling unrest. National security council chief Ali Larijani said, “we are in the middle of a war” and that the incidents were “being directed from outside.”

State TV aired funerals for several security personnel killed during protests, along with images of buildings, including a mosque, on fire. Iran’s army stated it would “vigorously protect and safeguard national interests” against enemies seeking to disrupt order.

Daily life disrupted amid internet blackout The government-imposed internet blackout, now lasting 48 hours according to NetBlocks, has disrupted work and communications. A Tehran resident said, “This is the price to pay before the victory of the people,” while reporting he could not access his work email.

AFP reporters noted deserted streets and early business closures in Tehran. A café manager said, “The area is not safe,” closing at around 4:00 pm. Shop windows were broken, and security forces were actively deployed.

Global leaders condemn violence International leaders have urged restraint. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Europe supports the mass protests and condemned “violent repression” of demonstrators.