Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejects US’ claims about Iran new supreme leader’s health

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed speculation about the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, saying there are no issues with his condition despite claims made by US defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

Speaking with MS Now, Araghchi said there was “no problem” with the Iranian leader’s health.

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US claims leader is wounded The remarks come after Pete Hegseth said on Friday (March 13) that Iran’s new Supreme Leader was “wounded and likely disfigured.”

“We know the new so-called (not-so) Supreme Leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one actually, but there was no voice and there was no video. It was a written statement,” Hegseth said.

He also questioned why the message was issued only in written form.

“Iran has plenty of cameras and plenty of voice recorders. Why a written statement? I think you know why. His father's dead. He's scared. He's injured. He's on the run. And he lacks legitimacy. It's a mess for them. Who's in charge? Iran may not even know,” he added.

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Iran warns over attacks on energy infrastructure During the same interview, Araghchi warned that Iran would target American-linked energy infrastructure in the region if its own facilities are attacked in the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

“Our Armed Forces have already answered that they would retaliate if our oil and energy infrastructure are attacked,” he said.

Iran would strike energy infrastructure belonging to American companies or those in which US firms hold stakes, he added.

Strikes on Kharg Island Araghchi’s warning came after the US military struck Kharg Island on Friday, a critical export hub from which most of Iran’s oil shipments are sent overseas.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that military targets had been “obliterated,” though energy infrastructure was not directly targeted.

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Allegations of attacks launched from UAE Araghchi also accused the United States of launching short-range rocket attacks from bases in the United Arab Emirates, including one near Dubai.

“They are using the territory of our neighbors to attack us by these kind of rockets and this is absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

“It is very dangerous that they use highly populated areas,” Araghchi added, while stressing that Iran would attempt to avoid civilian casualties.

“We would certainly retaliate, but we try to be careful not to attack any populated area.”

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