U.S. intelligence reportedly says China is planning to send new air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to CNN, which cited three people familiar with the assessments. The report also says Beijing may try to disguise the shipments by moving them through third countries to hide their true origin.

Beijing is reportedly preparing to supply shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, known as MANPADS, to Iran, according to CNN, which cited unnamed sources.

At the same time, US and Iranian officials are expected to begin high-level talks on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at ending a six-week-long war.

China was once a key supplier of weapons to Iran during the 1980s, but large-scale arms transfers declined by the late 1990s due to mounting international pressure. In more recent years, U.S. officials have accused Chinese companies of providing materials linked to missile development in Iran, though they have not publicly claimed that China has supplied fully assembled missile systems.

What are MANPADS? According to the US Department of State, Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) are shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles that can be operated by one person or a small crew. They typically include a missile sealed inside a launch tube, a firing unit known as a gripstock, and a battery pack.

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The launch tube protects the missile until use and is discarded after firing, while basic aiming sights are attached to it. A disposable battery is usually required to power the system before launch.

Chinese embassy in Washington says… According to a report by CNN, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said, “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfils its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”

‘If China gets involved in Iran, it will complicate matters’ U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that Washington aims to keep its relationship with China steady, but cautioned that any Beijing involvement with Iran that runs counter to U.S. interests would make the situation more difficult, Reuters reported.

"The underlying goals of our economies are so different. But there's a way where we can have some economic stability. If China is going to be involved in Iran in a way that's harmful to U.S. interests, then that obviously complicates it, and that's China's responsibility to eliminate that," Greer said in an interview on CNBC.

Greer also said he expects President Donald Trump to have a good meeting next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip comes just a year after Washington rolled out sweeping and at times erratic global tariffs.

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China, Iran, and Russia take part in annual joint naval exercises. Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned several Chinese organisations for allegedly providing chemical precursors to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for its ballistic missile program. China denied the accusations, saying it was unaware of the specific cases and that it strictly enforces controls on exports of dual-use goods, according to a report by Reuters.

As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations.

On October 18, China, along with Russia and Iran, signed a joint letter stating that they believed the decision to reinstate sanctions was misguided.

“China does not want to see a pro-Western regime in Iran,” said Citrinowicz, the Israeli specialist on Iran, as reported by Reuters.