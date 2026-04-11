Iran getting a new air defense system, MANPADS? Report claims Beijing eyeing weapons shipment to Tehran

U.S. intelligence reportedly says China is planning to send new air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to CNN, which cited three people familiar with the assessments. The report also says Beijing may try to disguise the shipments by moving them through third countries to hide their true origin.

Beijing is reportedly preparing to supply shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, known as MANPADS, to Iran, according to CNN, which cited unnamed sources.

At the same time, US and Iranian officials are expected to begin high-level talks on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan, aimed at ending a six-week-long war.

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China was once a key supplier of weapons to Iran during the 1980s, but large-scale arms transfers declined by the late 1990s due to mounting international pressure. In more recent years, U.S. officials have accused Chinese companies of providing materials linked to missile development in Iran, though they have not publicly claimed that China has supplied fully assembled missile systems.

What are MANPADS? According to the US Department of State, Man-Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) are shoulder-launched surface-to-air missiles that can be operated by one person or a small crew. They typically include a missile sealed inside a launch tube, a firing unit known as a gripstock, and a battery pack.

Also Read | How many Shahed drones does Iran have and why are they crucial? Explained

The launch tube protects the missile until use and is discarded after firing, while basic aiming sights are attached to it. A disposable battery is usually required to power the system before launch.

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Chinese embassy in Washington says… According to a report by CNN, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said, “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”

“As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfils its international obligations. We urge the U.S. side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”

‘If China gets involved in Iran, it will complicate matters’ U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Friday that Washington aims to keep its relationship with China steady, but cautioned that any Beijing involvement with Iran that runs counter to U.S. interests would make the situation more difficult, Reuters reported.

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"The underlying goals of our economies are so different. But there's a way where we can have some economic stability. If China is going to be involved in Iran in a way that's harmful to U.S. interests, then that obviously complicates it, and that's China's responsibility to eliminate that," Greer said in an interview on CNBC.

Greer also said he expects President Donald Trump to have a good meeting next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip comes just a year after Washington rolled out sweeping and at times erratic global tariffs.

Also Read | China Vetoes UN Security Council Draft Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz

China, Iran, and Russia take part in annual joint naval exercises. Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned several Chinese organisations for allegedly providing chemical precursors to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for its ballistic missile program. China denied the accusations, saying it was unaware of the specific cases and that it strictly enforces controls on exports of dual-use goods, according to a report by Reuters.

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As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations.

On October 18, China, along with Russia and Iran, signed a joint letter stating that they believed the decision to reinstate sanctions was misguided.

“China does not want to see a pro-Western regime in Iran,” said Citrinowicz, the Israeli specialist on Iran, as reported by Reuters.

Key Takeaways China's potential arms shipment to Iran could escalate tensions in the region.

The U.S. is closely monitoring China's involvement in Iran to protect its interests.

High-level talks between U.S. and Iranian officials may influence the dynamics of this situation.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.