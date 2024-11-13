Iran hangs 26-year-old ‘talented student’ for second time on murder charges: NGO

The 26-year-old man was hanged for a second time months after a previous execution was halted half a minute in, the NGO said

AFP
Published13 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Ahmad Alizadeh was arrested in October 2018 on a murder charge.
Ahmad Alizadeh was arrested in October 2018 on a murder charge.(Photo: X)

Iran hanged a 26-year-old man for a second time Wednesday months after a previous execution was halted half a minute in, an NGO said.

Ahmad Alizadeh was arrested in October 2018 on a murder charge, which he denied, and was sentenced to death, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), which tracks executions in Iran, said in a statement.

His death sentence was carried out on April 27 in Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj outside Tehran. But just 28 seconds into the hanging he was brought down from the gallows when the victim's family suddenly shouted "forgiveness". His "lifeless" body was successfully resuscitated and the execution was halted, IHR said.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince urges Israel to refrain from attacking Iran

Under Iran's sharia law, a victim's family can ask for blood money to spare the life of the perpetrator or also decide to forgive. However, in many cases the family of the condemned person cannot afford the sum set and the execution goes ahead, according to activists.

Alizadeh remained under the threat of the death penalty in the absence of any deal with the victim's family for blood money.

He was executed again in the Ghezel Hesar prison on Wednesday morning, IHR said.

Also Read | Nouriel Roubini: We can expect Israel-Iran hostilities to escalate

"Ahmad Alizadeh, a talented student, was hanged for the second time on charges of murder, which he denied and claimed he confessed to under torture," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, denouncing the "execution machine of the Iranian regime".

Activists accuse Iran of using the death penalty as a means to instil fear throughout society, particularly in the wake of 2022-2023 nationwide protests which shook the Islamic authorities.

Also Read | Iranian girl goes missing soon after stripping to underwear at university

According to IHR, 2024 is seeing a new surge in executions, with at least 166 executions recorded in October alone, the highest number recorded in a single month since the group began documenting executions in 2007.

Activists including Amnesty International say Iran carries out more annual executions than any country other than China, for which no reliable figures are available.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 04:39 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldIran hangs 26-year-old ‘talented student’ for second time on murder charges: NGO

