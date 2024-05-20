Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi , who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Modi stated that “India stands with Iran in its time of sorrow."

In a post on X, PM wrote, “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening India-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran. India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

PM Modi's last meeting with Raisi was in August 2023, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed bolstering bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors, encompassing trade and investment, connectivity, energy, and counter-terrorism.

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also commented on Raisi's death, calling it “shocking".

In a post on X, EAM wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear of the passing away of Iran’s President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Recall my many meetings with them, most recently in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."

Raisi, 63, was elected President in 2021 and was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, Iran’s supreme leader.

He is likely to be succeeded by the first Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, who has represented Iran on numerous foreign trips. Like many senior Iranian officials, Mokhber is subject to US sanctions. As per the Iranian constitution, elections will probably be held within 50 days.

The helicopter carrying Raisi and several members of his delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, located between the cities of Varzaqan and Jolfa in East Azarbaijan Province, according to state media Press TV.

Among those on board were the country's foreign minister, Amir-Abdollahian, East Azarbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday Prayers leader of Tabriz, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, a member of the president's bodyguard team, Mahdi Mousavi, helicopter's pilot, co-pilot, and crew.

According to Tasnim News, nine people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed.

Raisi and his delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

