‘India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow,’ PM Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar condole Ebrahim Raisi's death
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with other officials, have died in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences, highlighting Raisi's contributions to India-Iran relations. EAM Jaishankar also mourned Raisi's death.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.