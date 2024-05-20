Iran helicopter crash: Who was Ebrahim Raisi? Protégé of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei
Ebrahim Raisi, a key figure in Iranian politics, died in a helicopter crash along with others in East Azerbaijan. Raisi's presidency was marked by tensions with the West and crackdowns on dissent.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials were found dead at the site of a helicopter crash on Monday, following an hours-long search through a foggy, mountainous area in the northwest of the country, state media reported.