Iran helped Hamas to plot deadly attack on Israel: Report

Iran helped Hamas plot the rocket attack on Israel and approved of the assault during a meeting in Beirut last week, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal. The death toll from the bloodiest war that erupted between Israel and Hamas surged to 1,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report also stated that the officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard have worked with Hamas to plan the deadly attack since August. It is pertinent to note that Hamas is the Shiite militant group that holds control in Gaza, while Hezbollah is a political faction backed by Iran in Lebanon.

The meeting in Beirut was attended by IRGC officers along with four representatives of other Iranian-backed militant organizations, as per WSJ reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahmoud Mirdawi, a senior Hamas official told WSJ that the group planned the attacks on its own. “This is a Palestinian and Hamas decision," he said.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Palestine war After the surprise assault by Palestinian militant group, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this black day". Living by Netanyahu's words, Israeli forces battered the Gaza Strip with massive air strikes and attacks.

Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque, and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children. As civilians from both sides continued to suffer because of the war, the overall death toll due to war rose to 1,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli army is sending in reinforcements against Hamas militants who were still on Israeli territory on Sunday, said Israel. "The enemy is still on the ground" in Israel, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists at a news conference.

US President Joe Biden ordered “additional support" for Israel. "The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel," tweeted Israeli PMO on Sunday.

Hamas claimed of firing 5,000 rockets in an offensive under the attack it named as "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel. Its chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday vowed to press ahead with "the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

