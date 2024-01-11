Iran 'hijacks' oil tanker off Oman amid growing middle-east crisis, dubs it 'retaliation for US oil theft' | 10 points
The seized tanker was involved in a yearlong dispute between Iran and the US and was once known as the Suez Rajan.
Raising concerns about more attacks on ships in the Middle East, Iran hijacked an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. Oil tanker, earlier known as, the Suez Rajan, was once at the center of a major crisis between Tehran and Washington.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message