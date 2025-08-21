Iran holds military drills after big losses in war with Israel

DUBAI, -

Iran on Thursday launched its first solo military exercises since its June war with Israel, state media reported, seeking to reassert an image of strength after suffering heavy losses.

Navy units of Iran's regular armed forces fired missiles and drones at open water targets in the Indian Ocean under the "Sustainable Power 1404" drill, state television reported.

"These drills take place around a month after the Iran-Russia drill under the name Casarex 2025 which took place in Iran's northern waters . The Sustainable Power drills...are in Iran's southern waters," state TV said.

Israel attacked Iran in a 12-day air war which the United States briefly joined, pounding key nuclear installations and killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Israel largely destroyed Iran's air defences during the war and much of its stockpile of ballistic weapons is believed to have been damaged by Israeli strikes.

Since then, the Islamic Republic has said it is ready to counter any future attacks.

"Any new adventure by the enemy will be faced with a strong slap," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to strike Iran again if it revives nuclear facilities including uranium enrichment plants.

Tehran suspended negotiations with Washington aimed at curbing the country's nuclear ambitions after the Israeli and U.S. airstrikes. Iran denies any intent to develop atomic bombs.

Iran believes the moment for "effective" nuclear talks with the U.S. has not yet arrived, its top diplomat said on Wednesday, though Tehran would not completely cut off cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog.