Iran Invites Saudi Arabia’s King to Visit as Bitter Rivalry Recedes

Saudi-Iranian relations have gone through ups and downs over the last 40 years. No Saudi monarch has visited Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution overthrew the regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi—who was generally friendly with the Saudi royals. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Shia cleric who led Iran’s revolution, called for Saudi Arabia and other pro-American monarchies in the Persian Gulf to be overthrown.