Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE Updates: ‘Iran much further away from building nuclear weapon,’ says US Sec of State Rubio

Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE: As a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran held on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico that Iran is now “significantly further from acquiring a nuclear weapon” following U.S. strikes on its three primary nuclear facilities over the weekend.

“They are much further from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action,” Rubio stated, as reported by Reuters.

Now in its 12th day, the conflict began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, citing fears that Tehran was nearing the capability to produce atomic weapons. Iran, however, has consistently claimed its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes.

If the current truce holds, it could bring global relief following the U.S. decision to drop bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s nuclear sites — a high-stakes intervention that risked further destabilising the already tense region.

Get all the Israel-Iran Ceasefire LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.