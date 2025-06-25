Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE Updates: ‘Iran much further away from building nuclear weapon,’ says US Sec of State Rubio

Israel Iran Ceasefire LIVE: As a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran held on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Politico that Iran is now “significantly further from acquiring a nuclear weapon” following U.S. strikes on its three primary nuclear facilities over the weekend.
“They are much further from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action,” Rubio stated, as reported by Reuters.
Now in its 12th day, the conflict began with Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, citing fears that Tehran was nearing the capability to produce atomic weapons. Iran, however, has consistently claimed its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes.
If the current truce holds, it could bring global relief following the U.S. decision to drop bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s nuclear sites — a high-stakes intervention that risked further destabilising the already tense region.
Iranian conversion facility can't even be found on the map, it is wiped out," said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by Reuters.
Iran 'won't be building bombs for a long time', says Trump. (AFP)
A leaked preliminary US intelligence report on assessment of Donald Trump's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities has concluded that the bombing did not destroy the nuclear program but only set it back by a few months – contrary to the claims made by the President. It further claims that despite the strikes and with little damage Iran's nuclear sites have sustained, Tehran could restart its nuclear program within months.
Iran's parliament approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, state-affiliated news outlet Nournews reported.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that China can continue to purchase Iranian oil after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire.
"China can now continue to purchase Oil from Iran. Hopefully, they will be purchasing plenty from the U.S., also," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"Significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we’re just learning more about it,” he added.