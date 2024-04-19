Fars news agency reports three explosions near Shekari Army airbase in Isfahan. Iran claims to have shot down several drones, denying any missile attack for now.

Iran said on Friday that it had “shot down" multiple drones and clarified that as of now, there hadn't been any missile strikes on the country following reported explosions near Isfahan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several drones “have been successfully shot down by the country's air defence, there are no reports of a missile attack for now," Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said on X.

Dalirian added, “Until this moment, there has been no air attack from outside the borders to Isfahan or other parts of the country, and they have only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and the quadcopters have also been shot down." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Fars news agency said “three explosions" were heard near the Shekari army airbase near Isfahan.

Earlier in the day, according to a senior US official cited by ABC News, Israel conducted missile strikes against Tehran early on Friday morning local time, Reuters reported.

Iran's air defence systems were activated in response to explosions near Isfahan's airport and an army base, as reported by state media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These missile launches occurred after Iran's offensive against targets around Israel the previous Saturday, during which they launched over 300 unmanned drones and missiles, according to Israeli military sources.

Additionally, Syrian media reported attacks on Syrian Army locations in southern governorates of As-Suwayda and Daraa. The attacks targeted Syrian military radar sites between Qarda and Izraa in Daraa, southern Syria, according to As-Suwayda24.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation's war cabinet have convened multiple times; as ABC News has reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel against taking any military actions targeting Iranian interests. He stated Iran has concluded its "defense and counteroffensive measures" and urged the international community to stop Israel from carrying out any military operations against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

