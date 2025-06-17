Israeli military says it killed Iran's wartime chief of staff

 Shadmani was a key figure close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, marking a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran.

Updated17 Jun 2025, 12:04 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Iranian flags fly as fire and smoke from an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot rise, following Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iranian flags fly as fire and smoke from an Israeli attack on Sharan Oil depot rise, following Israeli strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2025. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo(via REUTERS)

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that it had killed Iran’s top military commander, Ali Shadmani, in an overnight airstrike.

Officials described Shadmani as the closest military figure to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, underscoring the significance of the operation amid rapidly escalating tensions between the two countries, AFP reported.

In a statement, the military said following “a sudden opportunity overnight, the (Israeli air force) struck a staffed command centre in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the war-time Chief of Staff, the most senior military commander, and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei”.

The Israeli military said Shadmani had commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian armed forces.

(With inputs from AFP)

(This is a developing story)

